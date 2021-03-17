Walmart Inc. (WMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMT was $133.39, representing a -13.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.66 and a 24.84% increase over the 52 week low of $106.85.

WMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Target Corporation (TGT). WMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports WMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -.9%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFQY)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFMF with an increase of 30.22% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of WMT at 9.13%.

