Walmart Inc. (WMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $149.45, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMT was $149.45, representing a -2.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.66 and a 46.52% increase over the 52 week low of $102.

WMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Target Corporation (TGT). WMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.92. Zacks Investment Research reports WMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.47%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMT as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 19.87% over the last 100 days. FSTA has the highest percent weighting of WMT at 9.44%.

