Walmart Inc. (WMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $138.55, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMT was $138.55, representing a -9.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.57 and a 9.72% increase over the 52 week low of $126.28.

WMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Target Corporation (TGT). WMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports WMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 17.01%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wmt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 8.81% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of WMT at 8.9%.

