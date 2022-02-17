Walmart Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walmart Inc. (WMT):

Earnings: $3.56 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.09 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.28 in Q4 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.50 per share Revenue: $152.87 billion in Q4 vs. $152.08 billion in the same period last year.

