Walmart Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walmart Inc. (WMT):

Earnings: $453 million in Q3 vs. -$1.80 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.52 per share Revenue: $160.80 billion in Q3 vs. $152.81 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 to $6.48

