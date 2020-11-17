Walmart Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $3.29 billion, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $134.71 billion from $127.99 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $134.71 Bln vs. $127.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.