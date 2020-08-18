Walmart Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.48 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $3.61 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $137.74 billion from $130.38 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q2): $137.74 Bln vs. $130.38 Bln last year.

