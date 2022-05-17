Walmart Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.05 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $2.73 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $141.57 billion from $138.31 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.05 Bln. vs. $2.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $141.57 Bln vs. $138.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.