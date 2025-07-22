Walmart Inc. Stock (WMT) Opinions on Vizio TV Market Entry

Recent chatter on X about Walmart Inc. (WMT) has centered around the company's strategic moves and market performance, sparking lively debates among investors and analysts. Many users have highlighted Walmart's recent push into the television market with Vizio-powered products, with some expressing optimism about potential holiday season gains. There's also discussion about the retail giant's ability to weather economic challenges like tariffs, with several noting its strong operational insulation.

Additionally, posts on X have touched on Walmart's stock performance and corporate restructuring efforts, with a few users pointing to internal memos about simplifying store-support roles as a sign of forward-thinking management. Some have even drawn comparisons to tech giants, dubbing Walmart a standout in the retail space for its innovation and growth trajectory. The conversation remains dynamic as investors weigh the implications of these developments on future earnings.

Walmart Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Walmart Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Walmart Inc. insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 28,845,467 shares for an estimated $2,739,150,519 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,912 shares for an estimated $12,645,356 .

. RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $4,988,703 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 46,800 shares for an estimated $4,597,865 .

. KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $4,201,760 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851

DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,597 shares for an estimated $999,938.

Walmart Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,759 institutional investors add shares of Walmart Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,809 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Walmart Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMT in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Walmart Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $120.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Belinger from Mizuho set a target price of $115.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $115.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $107.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $111.0 on 05/16/2025

