Walmart Inc. Stock (WMT) Opinions on Vizio TV Market Entry

Recent chatter on X about Walmart Inc. (WMT) has centered around the company's strategic moves and market performance, sparking lively debates among investors and analysts. Many users have highlighted Walmart's recent push into the television market with Vizio-powered products, with some expressing optimism about potential holiday season gains. There's also discussion about the retail giant's ability to weather economic challenges like tariffs, with several noting its strong operational insulation.
Additionally, posts on X have touched on Walmart's stock performance and corporate restructuring efforts, with a few users pointing to internal memos about simplifying store-support roles as a sign of forward-thinking management. Some have even drawn comparisons to tech giants, dubbing Walmart a standout in the retail space for its innovation and growth trajectory. The conversation remains dynamic as investors weigh the implications of these developments on future earnings.
Walmart Inc. Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE DINGELL purchased up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/17, 03/11, 02/03, 01/22 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Walmart Inc. Insider Trading Activity
Walmart Inc. insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 28,845,467 shares for an estimated $2,739,150,519.
- C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,912 shares for an estimated $12,645,356.
- RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181.
- JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $4,988,703.
- JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 46,800 shares for an estimated $4,597,865.
- KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $4,201,760.
- CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851
- DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,597 shares for an estimated $999,938.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Walmart Inc. Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,759 institutional investors add shares of Walmart Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,809 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 104,488,610 shares (+397264.9%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $10,216,896,285
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 43,854,558 shares (+79.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,849,991,646
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 11,880,168 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,042,959,948
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,875,116 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $779,146,433
- FMR LLC removed 8,316,412 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $730,097,809
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 7,826,947 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $765,318,877
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,382,501 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $648,109,762
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Walmart Inc. Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMT in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for Walmart Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMT forecast page.
Walmart Inc. Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $120.0 on 07/02/2025
- David Belinger from Mizuho set a target price of $115.0 on 06/09/2025
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 06/09/2025
- Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 06/09/2025
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $115.0 on 06/09/2025
- Greg Melich from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $107.0 on 06/04/2025
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $111.0 on 05/16/2025
