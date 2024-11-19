Walmart Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.577 billion, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $453 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $169.588 billion from $160.804 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.577 Bln. vs. $453 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $169.588 Bln vs. $160.804 Bln last year.

