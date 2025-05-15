Walmart Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.487 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $5.104 billion, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $165.609 billion from $161.508 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.487 Bln. vs. $5.104 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $165.609 Bln vs. $161.508 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60

