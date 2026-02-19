Walmart Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.237 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $5.254 billion, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $188.913 billion from $178.830 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.237 Bln. vs. $5.254 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $188.913 Bln vs. $178.830 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.63 To $ 0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: 3.5 % To 4.5 %

