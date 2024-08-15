Walmart Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.501 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $7.891 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $169.335 billion from $161.632 billion last year.

Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.501 Bln. vs. $7.891 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $169.335 Bln vs. $161.632 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 to $0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.43

