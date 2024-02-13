Walmart in talks to buy Vizio for more than $2 bln, WSJ reports

Adds shares in paragraph 2

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Walmart is in talks to buy smart television-manufacturer Vizio VZIO.N for more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Vizio jumped 36% after the report, while Walmart's shares were down about 1%.

Vizio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

