Walmart in talks to buy Vizio for more than $2 bln, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

February 13, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Walmart is in talks to buy smart television-manufacturer Vizio VZIO.N for more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Vizio jumped 36% after the report, while Walmart's shares were down about 1%.

Vizio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

