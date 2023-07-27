News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

Walmart in Mexico posts slightly higher profit amid sales uptick

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

July 27, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Thursday posted a 5% year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit, boosted by slightly higher sales.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted a net profit of 11.44 billion pesos ($668 million).

Quarterly revenue at the chain rose 9.25% from the year-ago period to reach 213.724 billion pesos, boosted by a "Hot Sale event" in June, the company said in a statement.

Same-store sales increased 8.5% in Mexico and 9.5% in Central America.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 8.5% to 21.9 billion pesos.

It also expanded its physical footprint with 22 new stores in Mexico.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.