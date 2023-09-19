Walmart ignored rampant sexual harassment at West Virginia store, EEOC claims

By Daniel Wiessner

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)on Tuesday accused Walmart Inc of failing to put an end to severe sexual harassment of female workers by the manager of a West Virginia store and of firing a woman after she complained to the commission.

The complaint filed in West Virginia federal court says the manager of the Lewisburg store told an employee he wanted to be her "sugar daddy," offered her money for sex, groped her and tried to force her to perform a sexual act in his office.

The EEOC says the employee complained to Walmart human resources, claiming the manager had also harassed several other women, but was never interviewed or told an investigation was underway.

Instead, the employee was fired in January less than week after filing a complaint with the EEOC, according to the lawsuit.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart, the largest private U.S. employer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Debra Lawrence, the EEOC's regional attorney in Philadelphia, said preventing sexual harassment requires employers to act "promptly and forcefully."

“All too often, employers instead choose to callously disregard that legal duty and punish workers for reporting harassment," Lawrence, whose office filed the lawsuit, said in a statement.

The lawsuit is the fourth that the EEOC has filed against Walmart this month and at least the eighth this year, but is the first of those that does not involve disability discrimination claims.

Walmart has denied wrongdoing in the other lawsuits, which include claims that the company required newly-hired workers with disabilities to pass a computer-based test in order to keep their jobs and fired workers with epilepsy and Crohn's disease.

The EEOC filed Tuesday's lawsuit on behalf of a class of female workers who were allegedly harassed by the manager. The worker who was fired claimed that at least four other women said they had been sexually harassed, according to the lawsuit.

The commission is seeking an order requiring Walmart to revise its policies on preventing sexual harassment and retaliation, along with backpay and other money damages for the class of women.

The case is EEOC v. Walmart Stores East LP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, No. 5:23-cv-00623.

For the EEOC: Delaney Anderson and Jason Bailey

For Walmart: Not available

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner)

