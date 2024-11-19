News & Insights

Walmart higher, Lowe’s lower after earnings: Morning Buzz

November 19, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

November 19, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Amazon (AMZN) has held talks with several partners for handling specific tasks on the AI-powered Alexa, including Uber (UBER), Ticketmaster (LYV), and Instacart (CART), BI says
  • Sony (SONY) is in talks to buy Kadokawa, the company behind popular video game “Elden Ring,” Reuters reports
  • Boeing (BA) will lay off more than 2,500 workers in the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon, South Carolina, and Missouri, Reuters says
  • Executives with Juniper (JNPR) and HP Enterprises (HPE) have met with an antitrust regulator at the Justice Department last week, urging the agency to not seek to block their merger, Bloomberg says
  • U.S. officials are racing to deliver manufacturing grants to Intel (INTC) and others to complete a significant portion of the Chips Act before President Biden leaves office, WSJ reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 123.07, or 0.28%, to 43,266.53, the Nasdaq was up 91.78, or 0.49%, to 18,883.59, and the S&P 500 was up 9.11, or 0.15%, to 5,902.73.

