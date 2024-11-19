Walmart higher, Lowe’s lower after earnings: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

Kraft Heinz ( KHC) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

KHC) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler Aclaris Therapeutics ( ACRS) upgraded at Leerink and Jefferies after Biosion deal

ACRS) upgraded at Leerink and Jefferies after Biosion deal Needham downgraded Blink Charging ( BLNK) and ChargePoint ( CHPT) to Hold

BLNK) and ChargePoint ( CHPT) to Hold Joby Aviation ( JOBY) initiated with bullish view at Needham

JOBY) initiated with bullish view at Needham Evercore ISI upgraded BioNTech ( BNTX) to Outperform

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 123.07, or 0.28%, to 43,266.53, the Nasdaq was up 91.78, or 0.49%, to 18,883.59, and the S&P 500 was up 9.11, or 0.15%, to 5,902.73.

