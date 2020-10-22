Walmart Helping Public To Safely Dispose Unused, Expired Medications

(RTTNews) - Walmart and Sam's Club announced options for customers to safely dispose unused, unwanted and expired medication throughout the year. With this, the retail giant aims to help the public from potential danger for misuse and abuse of prescription medications.

On Saturday, October 24, the company will host in-person medication disposal events at select store and club locations across U.S. The move is part of the DEA's biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The company noted that the full list of DEA Take Back Day location events can be found at: https://takebackday.dea.gov.

In the participating Walmart and Sam's Club parking lots, law enforcement will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 24. The public can safely dispose their unwanted medications in these places.

Before the end of 2020, Walmart is planning to install in-pharmacy medication disposal kiosks in nearly 1,000 Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

Further, for those who fill prescriptions for opioid medications, Walmart and Sam's Club offer an at-home opioid disposal product, DisposeRx, free of cost in all pharmacies across the nation.

Walmart, citing the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, said that 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

