US Markets
WMT

Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Walmart Inc has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

Adds Walmart's response

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co DIS.N and Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, which operate several major streaming services, have in recent weeks spoken with the U.S. retail giant, according to the report.

Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month and currently includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel as well as a free six-month subscription to Spotify's SPOT.N premium music service.

Walmart declined to comment on the report, while Paramount, Disney and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT DIS CMCSA SPOT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular