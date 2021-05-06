Walmart Health Acquire MeMD

(RTTNews) - Walmart Health Thursday said it has agreed to acquire MeMD, a multi-specialty telehealth provider.

Financial details of the deal were not revealed. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the coming months.

Walmart Health says the acquisition will allow it to provide access to virtual care across the nation including Urgent, Behavioral, and Primary care. MeMD was founded in 2010 by Dr. John Shufeldt to provide virtual care nationwide.

"We've achieved incredible strides in making healthcare available to individuals and businesses around the country through our easy, affordable and intuitive online platform. We can't imagine a better partner than Walmart as we are both committed to innovative healthcare delivery and bringing affordable, high-quality care to as many people as possible," said MeMD Chief Executive Officer Bill Goodwin. "MeMD's mission fits perfectly with Walmart's dedicated focus to help people save money and live better, and now we can impact millions more by being part of Walmart."

