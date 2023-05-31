News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

Walmart has not made changes to Pride merchandise, security

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 31, 2023 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by Siddharth Cavale for Reuters ->

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, May 31 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N on Wednesday said it has not made any changes to its merchandise tied to Pride month or security measures at its stores, days after rival Target TGT.N pulled some LGBTQ-themed items following customer backlash.

"We haven't changed anything in our assortment," Latriece Watkins, Walmart's chief merchandising officer, said.

"In this particular case, when we think about security ...we have not done anything in particular differently related to security in our stores," Watkins said referring to the backlash that some retailers have faced recently for promoting Pride-related merchandise.

Target removing some LGBTQ merchandise following customer backlash

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +1 646-288-4330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
TGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.