Walmart has not made changes to Pride merchandise, security

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, May 31 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N on Wednesday said it has not made any changes to its merchandise tied to Pride month or security measures at its stores, days after rival Target TGT.N pulled some LGBTQ-themed items following customer backlash.

"We haven't changed anything in our assortment," Latriece Watkins, Walmart's chief merchandising officer, said.

"In this particular case, when we think about security ...we have not done anything in particular differently related to security in our stores," Watkins said referring to the backlash that some retailers have faced recently for promoting Pride-related merchandise.

Target removing some LGBTQ merchandise following customer backlash

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

