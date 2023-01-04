US Markets
WMT

Walmart gets $1 bln tax bill for shifting PhonePe HQ to India - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 04, 2023 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N and other shareholders of digital payments app PhonePe will have to pay tax worth around $1 billion after the fintech firm shifted its headquarters to India from Singapore last year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.