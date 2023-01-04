Walmart gets $1 bln tax bill for shifting PhonePe HQ to India - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N and other shareholders of digital payments app PhonePe will have to pay tax worth around $1 billion after the fintech firm shifted its headquarters to India from Singapore last year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

