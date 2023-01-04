US Markets
WMT

Walmart gets $1 bln tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India - report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 04, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

Adds details on tax bill, background

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N and other PhonePe shareholders will have to pay nearly $1 billion in tax after the digital payments company shifted its headquarters to India, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

PhonePe is raising funds at a $12 billion pre-money valuation from General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority and others, triggering the hefty charge, according to the report.

The fintech firm was last valued at around $5.5 billion in December 2020, based on multiple media reports.

Investors including Tiger Global Management have now purchased shares of PhonePe in India at the new price, leading to tax implications of roughly 80 billion Indian rupees ($966.13 million) for existing shareholders, Bloomberg News reported.

PhonePe, Walmart and Tiger Global did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Walmart said last month it had completed the separation of PhonePe from Indian ecommerce giant Flipkart, adding that it would remain a majority stakeholder in both the companies.

($1 = 82.8050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.