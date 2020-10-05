Walmart Focused on Enhancing Growth, Sells Major Asda Stake

Walmart Inc. WMT, which is undertaking every effort to enhance its International operations, inked a deal to give away major stake in U.S.-based grocery chain, Asda Group — per various media reports. Sources revealed that the omnichannel retailer has agreed to offload major stake in Asda to TDR Capital as well as U.K.-based tycoon brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa for 6.8 billion pounds, or approximately $8.8 billion.



Well, Walmart has long been trying to sell stakes in Asda, which it had acquired more than 20 years back to solidify international footprint. However, industry experts believe that Asda’s sales have been bearing the brunt of fierce competition from discount store chains like Aldi and Lidi. In fact, there were talks of Walmart trying to merge Asda with J Sainsbury in 2018, which didn’t materialize due to regulatory hurdles.



Ever since, Walmart is trying to offload major stake in Asda. However, these plans were kept on hold early this year as the company shifted focus toward better managing business amid the pandemic-led stock piling for essential products. Incidentally, the retail giant has been benefiting from rising demand for grocery and general merchandise items amid coronavirus-led stay-at-home trends. Many other retailers like Target TGT and Kroger KR to name a few are benefitting from higher demand amid the pandemic-led pantry loading trends.



In fact, stay-at-home trends are boosting e-commerce sales, which soared 97% at Walmart’s U.S. segment during second-quarter fiscal 2021. In the U.S. segment, both store and online sales remained strong, supported by government stimulus. Given the higher stay-at-home trends, the company saw strength in sporting goods, landscape, electronics and home categories. Grocery sales were also robust. Certainly, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are yielding results.



Coming back to Asda, Walmart has long been exploring its sale as part of its efforts to focus on areas with growth potential. Conversely, Walmart scooped up a major stake in India’s e-commerce firm, Flipkart (in 2018), which has been contributing to its International segment revenues.



In fact, Walmart is apparently taking another bold step in this arena, as sources revealed that the omnichannel retailer is in talks with India-based Tata Group to invest up to $25 billion in the latter’s new super app. Industry experts believe that if Walmart’s potential investment in Tata Group’s super app takes shape, it will mark India’s biggest deal in the retail space. Such a move is likely to help Walmart further strengthen its e-commerce footing in India and enable it to stay firm amid the mounting competition from Amazon AMZN, which also has a solid presence in the country.



Certainly, such growth endeavors are likely to continue working well for Walmart. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has rallied 18.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 16.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.