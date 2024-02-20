Walmart expects annual sales above estimates, to acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N forecast fiscal 2025 sales largely above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday and said it would buy smart-TV maker Vizio VZIO.N for $2.3 billion.

Walmart said it would offer $11.50 for each Vizio share, a premium of 20.7% to Vizio's last close of $9.53.

The retailer also raised its annual dividend by 9%.

