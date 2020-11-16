Walmart expects $2 bln non-cash loss from stake sale in Japan's Seiyu

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N said on Monday it sees a non-cash loss of about $2 billion after tax, in its fourth fiscal quarter due to a sale of a majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu.

The retailer also said it does not expect a significant impact to earnings per share following the close of the sale to investment firm KKR KKR.N and e-commerce company Rakuten 4755.T. (https://bit.ly/2IEBFzN)

The deal was first announced late Sunday, Eastern time.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

