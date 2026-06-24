Walmart Expands Retail Media Reach With Planned Vibe.co Deal

Walmart Inc. WMT continues to deepen its higher-margin digital businesses, with advertising emerging as a key growth engine. Against this backdrop, the company announced an agreement to acquire Vibe.co, a self-service connected TV (CTV) advertising platform. While financial terms were not disclosed, the deal is expected to close by the end of fiscal 2027.



The deal is designed to strengthen Walmart Connect, the retailer’s advertising business, by making streaming TV advertising easier to access for small and medium-sized businesses, and mid-market brands. Connected TV advertising has become an attractive channel for marketers seeking to reach audiences that are increasingly shifting from traditional television to streaming platforms. However, campaign execution and measurement can often be complex and resource-intensive.



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Walmart Connect Gains More CTV Firepower

Vibe.co specializes in self-service campaign management, allowing advertisers to launch, manage and optimize streaming TV campaigns with greater ease. By integrating the platform with Walmart’s shopper data, measurement tools and media assets (including VIZIO), WMT aims to provide advertisers with clearer links between advertising spending and sales outcomes.



The acquisition also complements Walmart’s growing marketplace ecosystem. Marketplace sellers, many of whom are smaller businesses, could gain access to more efficient advertising tools to promote their products across streaming environments. This aligns with the company’s broader efforts to expand services that support third-party sellers and drive engagement across its commerce platform.



The announcement follows a series of investments aimed at strengthening Walmart Connect, including partnerships with major demand-side advertising platforms and the earlier acquisition of VIZIO. Walmart has also indicated that the abovementioned deal is not expected to alter its previously issued fiscal 2027 sales and operating income growth outlook.



The Vibe.co acquisition underscores Walmart’s ambition to build a more comprehensive commerce media ecosystem. As retail media and connected TV continue to converge, the transaction could enhance this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s ability to attract advertisers while creating another avenue for long-term profit growth beyond traditional retail.



Shares of WMT have rallied 22.8% over the past year, outpacing the industry’s gain of 17.6%.

Stocks to Consider

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, a leading U.S. off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, a leading discount retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DLTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 6.5% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, a major off-price apparel and home fashions retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of 5.9%, and estimates for earnings suggest a 9.3% increase from the year-ago figure. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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