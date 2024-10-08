News & Insights

Markets
WMT

Walmart Expands Pet Care Offerings With New Service Locations, Pet Prescription Delivery

October 08, 2024 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) Tuesday announced key expansions to its core pet care offerings, widening access to affordable in-person and virtual veterinary care, pet prescription delivery, grooming services, pet food and supplies, all in one convenient experience for pet owners.

According to Walmart, the pet category continues to be one of the most dynamic in retail, with a projected annual spending growth of 7% by 2030 and household expenses expected to reach $1,445 per pet by 2026.

Veterinary services are now the second largest pet spending category after consumables and is expected to see continued growth as pet owners prioritize their pets' wellbeing.

"Walmart understands that pets are family, and we're proud to be a trusted destination for our pet parents," said Kaitlyn Shadiow, Vice President of Merchandising, Pets, Walmart U.S. "Whether shopping in-stores or online, Walmart offers a differentiated omnichannel experience and a wide assortment of offerings - from products and prescriptions to services - available at our Every Day Low Prices to make pet care affordable and convenient.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.