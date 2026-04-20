Walmart Expands and Modernizes Stores to Support Omnichannel Growth

Walmart Inc. WMT is accelerating its U.S. store expansion and upgrade cycle, with a clear focus on strengthening its physical footprint while making stores more aligned with evolving shopping habits. The initiative combines new store openings with large-scale remodels aimed at improving both customer experience and operational efficiency.



The company unveiled plans to carry out more than 650 remodels across Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. About 20 new stores are scheduled to open during 2026 and early 2027. The company has already opened some stores this year, while 2025 saw nine new locations added across key markets such as Texas, Florida and California.



The remodel program is centered on improving how stores function on a day-to-day basis. Changes include redesigned layouts, wider aisles and refreshed interiors, along with broader product assortments. Stores are also being equipped with enhanced pickup and delivery capabilities, upgraded pharmacy and vision services and improved infrastructure for handling online grocery orders.



A key element of the initiative is the integration of digital tools within stores. Features such as in-store navigation, faster checkout options and flexible fulfillment choices are being expanded to create a more connected shopping experience. These upgrades are supported by Walmart’s store network, which enables delivery reach to nearly 95% of U.S. households within a few hours.



The expansion also carries a local economic impact, supporting construction activity in the near term and creating long-term roles across retail, pharmacy and store leadership.



Walmart’s expansion initiative reflects a practical effort to modernize its store network. By combining physical upgrades with digital capabilities, the company is positioning its stores to handle higher traffic, faster fulfillment and a more flexible shopping experience.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Walmart?

Walmart, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares rally 38% over the past year compared with the industry’s 35.3% growth. Shares of Costco and Target have gained 4.4% and 36.3%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Walmart's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 42.97, higher than the industry’s 39.09. The company is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.7) while trading at a discount to Costco (46.3).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of about 5% and 9.5%, respectively.



Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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