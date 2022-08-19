Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC

US Markets
Walmart Inc, the United States' largest private employer, is expanding abortion and travel coverage for employees, CNBC reported on Friday, citing an internal memo. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;)) nL4N2ZV2PD

