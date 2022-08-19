Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N, the United States' largest private employer, is expanding abortion and travel coverage for employees, CNBC reported on Friday, citing an internal memo.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

