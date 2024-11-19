Walmart Earnings: WMT Continues to Impress in Q3 with Growing Online Sales

U.S. retail giant Walmart (WMT) is impressing investors yet again with its earnings report for Q3 Fiscal 2025. The company’s earnings per share of $0.58 surpassed Wall Street’s estimate of $0.53. This also represents a 13.7% increase year-over-year from $0.51.

Walmart has a strong history of beating Wall Street’s estimates. The company hasn’t failed to post EPS that overshadows analysts’ estimates in the last nine quarters.

Strong Online Sales Benefited Walmart in Q3

Walmart’s revenue of $169.59 billion also comes in well above analysts’ estimates of $166.62 billion. That’s a 5.5% improvement over the retailer’s revenue of $160.8 million reported in the same period of the previous year.

A highlight from the most recent Walmart earnings report is the performance of its e-commerce division. This business unit saw a 27% increase in sales compared to the same time in Fiscal 2024. The company contributes this to store-fulfilled pickup and delivery options and business from its online marketplace.

What The Future Holds for Walmart

Walmart is pleasing investors by increasing guidance alongside its strong Q3 results. That includes an EPS outlook of $2.42 to $2.47 for Fiscal 2025, comparable to Wall Street’s $2.45 estimates. Before this, Walmart expected EPS to range from $2.35 to $2.43.

The retailer also bumped up its Fiscal 2025 revenue growth guidance to between 4.8% and 5.1%. Before that, the company’s growth revenue outlook ranged from 3.75% to 4.75% year-over-year.

Is WMT Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Walmart is a Strong Buy based on 28 Buy ratings and a single Hold rating over the last three months. This comes with an average price target of $86.43, a high of $98, and a low of $77, representing a potential 2.79% upside for the shares.

