Walmart Earnings & the State of the Consumer

This earnings season showed a notable acceleration in the earnings growth pace, which produces a reassuring earnings backdrop for the market.

Including this morning’s strong report from Walmart WMT, we now have Q1 results from 464 S&P 500 members or 92.8% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +4.6% from the same period last year on +4% higher revenues, with 77.6% beating EPS estimates and 59.9% beating revenue estimates.

The +4.6% earnings growth improves to +7.7% once the large one-time charge from Bristol Myers BMY is removed from the data. The Energy sector has been a big drag as well, excluding which the growth rate improves to +7.5%. On the other hand, the Tech sector has been a big contributor to the growth rate. Excluding the Tech sector’s substantial contribution, Q1 earnings growth drops to -0.4%.

Thursday morning’s Walmart provides a reassuring commentary on the health of the consumer, though a big contributing factor to the retail giant’s earnings outperformance was a result of continued market share gains from high-end consumers. That said, Walmart has material exposure to the lower income consumer segment as well, which has been under pressure lately as a result of macroeconomic factors.

For more details about the Q1 earnings season, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>>Current Earnings Outlook Reflects Positivity

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.