WALMART Earnings Results: $WMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

WALMART ($WMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $180,554,000,000, missing estimates of $181,923,776,207 by $-1,369,776,207.

WALMART Insider Trading Activity

WALMART insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 75 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 74 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALICE L WALTON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,006,609 shares for an estimated $1,395,119,734 .

. JIM C WALTON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,006,609 shares for an estimated $1,395,119,734 .

. S ROBSON WALTON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,006,609 shares for an estimated $1,395,119,734 .

. FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,939,000 shares for an estimated $633,671,625 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 174,744 shares for an estimated $15,013,925 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,750 shares for an estimated $6,784,181 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,753,372 .

. DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,693 shares for an estimated $832,818 .

. DAVID CHOJNOWSKI (Senior Vice President) sold 5,600 shares for an estimated $512,125

ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 5,446 shares for an estimated $499,997

WALMART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,635 institutional investors add shares of WALMART stock to their portfolio, and 1,604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WALMART Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/22, 12/20, 12/19, 12/18 and 0 sales.

on 01/22, 12/20, 12/19, 12/18 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

on 01/17. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

