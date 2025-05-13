WALMART Earnings Preview: Recent $WMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WALMART ($WMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $167,518,901,394 and earnings of $0.58 per share.

WALMART Insider Trading Activity

WALMART insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,661,244 shares for an estimated $1,697,104,334 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 174,744 shares for an estimated $16,111,082 .

. RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $4,904,943 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,400 shares for an estimated $4,440,919 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851

DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,880 shares for an estimated $999,288 .

. KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $717,800 .

. DAVID CHOJNOWSKI (Senior Vice President) sold 5,600 shares for an estimated $512,125

ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 5,446 shares for an estimated $499,997

WALMART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,745 institutional investors add shares of WALMART stock to their portfolio, and 1,777 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WALMART Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

WALMART Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMT in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

WALMART Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $113.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $100.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $98.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $96.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $93.0 on 11/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

