Walmart downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded Walmart (WMT) to Hold from Buy with a $91 price target
- Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Soft Q3 Results Prompts a Wave of Analyst Concern
- Target price target lowered to $129 from $162 at Truist
- Deutsche downgrades Target to Hold on market share deterioration
- Walmart price target raised to $98 from $89 at Truist
- Walmart price target raised to $100 from $92 at Telsey Advisory
