Walmart Developing New Fintech Startup With Robinhood Backer

If Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) latest plans are realized, the retailing giant will become a presence in the hot fintech industry, too. The company announced Monday that it has created a start-up company to, in its words, "develop and offer modern, innovative, and affordable financial solutions."

Walmart is doing so in collaboration with Ribbit Capital, a venture capital firm that is perhaps best known for backing Robinhood, the popular next-generation online securities brokerage. The new company, the name of which hasn't been divulged, will have Walmart as its majority owner. Walmart CEO John Furner will serve on its board, as will Ribbit's managing partner Meyer Malka.

Image source: Getty Images.

Furner said, "For years, millions of customers have put their trust in Walmart to not only save them money when they shop with us but help them manage their financial needs. And they've made it clear they want more from us in the financial services arena."

Walmart already offers various financial products and services for its customers -- the company cited Walmart Credit Card, and its installment financing, among other examples. It maintained that it will continue to offer these, implying that the operations of the new company will not affect them.

Walmart is a savvy operator that knows a juicy business opportunity when it sees one. Considering that, we can expect it to become a notable fintech player with the new company, if not necessarily one of the most powerful names in the segment.

That said, Walmart left the door open for expansion, saying that it might be willing to bolster the effort with acquisitions and partnerships.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.