Walmart Delivery Goes Express

Consumers still crave convenience, and stores are happy to oblige. This week, Walmart and Albertson’s began offering express delivery in as little as 30 minutes to appease shoppers.

At the height of the pandemic, delivery and pick-up services offered a contact-free way for customers to get their groceries and other essential items. The added convenience of ordering online and choosing pick-up or delivery has transformed how consumers shop by making their lives simpler and more efficient.

In a 2022 report from Coresight Research , 54.3% of survey respondents said that they had bought groceries online in the previous 12 months, and another 46.9% plan to order groceries online within the next 12 months. Data suggests most customers aren’t letting go of the added convenience any time soon.

As an answer to the popularity of delivery services and pick-up options, both Walmart and Albertsons have announced new delivery options.

Walmart's late-night and express delivery

Superstore Wal-Mart announced this week that it would offer late-night express deliveries at 4,000 stores nationwide. The new expansion of their delivery system means customers can get grocery orders and shopping done without leaving their homes to search for an open store with the items they need. Instead, customers can place orders as late as 9:30 pm for express delivery by 10 pm. The express delivery option aims to deliver same-day orders within 30 to 90 minutes.

The superstore conglomerate also added features such as Live Shopper and Walmart+ In Home. Live Shopper connects you with your personal shopper in real time to authorize substitutions or add items to the shopping list. For enhanced convenience, Walmart+ members can opt for personal shoppers to bring groceries inside and put them in the refrigerator or on the counter with Walmart+ In Home.

Albertsons announces express delivery

Albertsons also announced this week that it was offering its own express delivery option called Flash Service. Customers can choose between pick-up and delivery options for their groceries and get them within 30 to 50 minutes. Flash pick-up costs $3.95 per order for customers without a FreshPass membership, and delivery costs $11.95 per order. Flash Service is available at over 2,000 locations across the Albertsons’ brand, including stores like Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons, and Shaw’s.

Albertsons’ customers with FreshPass memberships receive discounted delivery fees ($2 per order) on their grocery orders plus free Flash pick-up. However, there’s a limit to how much you can get under the Flash Service option. Express orders are limited to 35 items and could be lower or higher at some locations.

