Walmart deeply slashes imports of Christmas goods, Reuters says

November 05, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Ahead of a potentially tepid holiday shopping season, Walmart (WMT) has joined other retailers in cutting Christmas imports deeply, shipping at least 340,000 kilos of goods described as “Christmas” products into the U.S. in the 12 months ending September 30, compared to the at least 980,000 kilos shipped in the prior 12 months, Reuters’ Richa Naidu, Aishwarya Venugopal, and Siddharth Cavale report, citing U.S. import data provided by ImportYeti. In the same 12 months of 2022, the retail giant imported over 1.9M kilos of Christmas products, the authors note. A spokesperson for Walmart said that bill of lading data “only paints a partial picture of what we source due to the exclusion of data from marketplace, national brands, and domestic importer data for private brands, among other things,” according to Reuters.

Read More on WMT:

Stocks mentioned

WMT

