Walmart Deepens Healthcare Reach With Medicare Support Push

Walmart Inc. WMT and Sam’s Club have launched a nationwide initiative to help Medicare beneficiaries better understand prescription drug coverage options for weight management and other chronic conditions. While the program is primarily educational, it could strengthen Walmart’s healthcare presence by increasing pharmacy engagement and deepening customer loyalty while potentially supporting prescription volumes over time.



The initiative will provide educational materials, pharmacist consultations, digital navigation tools and assistance connecting customers with healthcare resources. With nearly 5,000 pharmacy locations, including stores in rural and underserved communities, Walmart is well-positioned to help seniors navigate evolving Medicare coverage requirements.



The move aligns with Walmart’s broader focus on weight management and chronic care. The company has been expanding support for customers using or exploring GLP-1 therapies through its Better Care Services platform, complemented by nutrition resources, wellness products and pharmacy services.



Walmart’s first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callhighlighted the growing importance of its health and wellness business. The company reported continued prescription volume growth, pharmacy market share gains, investments in digital healthcare capabilities and faster pharmacy delivery options, underscoring its efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and convenience.



While the initiative is not expected to have a significant impact on earnings in the near term, it could benefit Walmart over time by bringing more customers to its pharmacies, creating opportunities for additional health and wellness purchases and strengthening its reputation as a trusted healthcare destination. Overall, the move fits Walmart’s strategy of leveraging its physical scale, digital tools and pharmacy network to build stronger customer relationships beyond traditional retail.

WMT Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have risen 19.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.7%.

WMT Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, WMT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6, higher than the industry’s average of 35.02.

WMT Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

Stocks to Consider

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, a leading U.S. off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, a leading discount retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DLTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 6.5% and 21.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, a major off-price apparel and home fashions retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of 5.9%, and estimates for earnings suggest a 9.3% increase from the year-ago figure. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.