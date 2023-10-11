Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Ready to get a headstart on your holiday shopping list? From Oct. 9 through Oct. 12, Walmart is kicking off its Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff savings event.

Walmart shoppers will find thousands of deals — and big savings — across departments, including tech, home, fashion and much more. You won’t want to miss out on this.

Shop these eight items for under $25 that are worth buying during Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff.

Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Bodysuits & Pants Set

Price: $14.98

Originally priced at $27.06, the Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Bodysuits & Pants Set saves shoppers $12.08 with the $14.98 sale price.

This set includes three short sleeve bodysuits and three pairs of pants. Each piece of clothing is made with soft cotton and designed to keep your little ones comfortable and stylish all day long.

Reebok Men’s and Big Men’s Active Hybrid Jacket

Price: $21.98

Save $10.90 when you purchase the Reebok Men’s and Big Men’s Active Hybrid Jacket during Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff.

This lightweight, warm fleece jacket includes a hoodie, a high collar and two zippered side pockets. Choose from a wide range of colors — black, ebony, navy heather and rosin heather — and stay warm in every kind of cool weather.

Big Chill Women’s Down Blend Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest

Price: $14.98

Walmart shoppers save $9.98 when they purchase Big Chill Women’s Down Blend Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest.

This sleeveless vest allows you to add a stylish, extra layer on chilly days. It includes a zip front closure and hidden teardrop zip pockets. Choose from colors like black, blush, mid gray, navy and white and check with Walmart.com to make sure your preferred color is in stock.

PHANCIR Foldable Lap Desk

Price: $17.99

Make it easier than ever to use a laptop in your bed or while you’re on the couch. PHANCIR Foldable Lap Desk is now on sale for $17.99, with Walmart shoppers saving $42 off the original price of $59.99.

Beyond a laptop work station, this lap desk also might be used for a variety of other purposes. The firm base allows it to be used as a snack tray, a mini writing table, a children’s bed table and a book/tablet table.

Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

Price: $20.50

This skincare must-have helps soothe and comfort skin while binding in moisture to hydrate your skin.

Walmart shoppers will save nearly $40 off when they purchase Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex during Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff. Originally priced at $60, it’s now on sale for $20.50.

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Price: $17.99

Invest in hotel-quality sheets for much less. Enjoy a serene sleeping experience in the Clara Clark bed sheets set. These queen-sized sheets are designed to be resistant to pilling and snagging and come with a stretchable elastic to ensure a secure fit.

The set was originally priced at $60.99, so Walmart shoppers will save $43.

Cate & Chloe Bethany 18K White Gold Women’s Hoop Earrings

Price: $16.99

Surprise the special someone in your life with stunning jewelry that won’t break the bank. These hoop earrings are made with an 18-karat white gold-plated brass setting and adorned with dazzling crystals.

Save more than $100 off the original $125 price.

Cate & Chloe Norah 18K White Gold CZ Stud Earrings

Price: $16.99

We couldn’t resist adding one more jewelry must-have to this list. Gift these Cate & Chloe Norah 18K white gold CZ stud earrings to someone special in your life as the perfect touch of glamour.

Walmart shoppers who purchase these earrings receive steep savings. Originally priced at $150, these earrings are now on sale for $16.99 — saving you $133.01.

