Is WalMart de Mexico (WMMVY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMMVY's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, WMMVY has moved about 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 0.5% on average. As we can see, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Yum China Holdings (YUMC). The stock has returned 17.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Yum China Holdings' current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so WMMVY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Yum China Holdings falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #190. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and Yum China Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

