Walmart de Mexico says it has paid $358 mln to tax authorities

Mexico's biggest retailer, Walmart de Mexico, said on Monday that it had paid 8.08 billion pesos ($358 million) to Mexican tax authorities in relation to its sale of a restaurant division and other matters.

The company, commonly known as Walmex, has faced a growing tax liability from the 2014 sale of its Vips restaurant division to Mexican restaurant company Alsea.

