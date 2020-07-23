Walmart de Mexico reports 10% jump in 2nd quarter sales

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit reported second quarter revenue of 169 billion pesos ($7.4 billion) on Thursday, a 10% jump over the year-earlier period helped by more grocery shopping amid stay-at-home measures meant to contain the coronavirus.

Walmart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted 1.66 billion pesos ($72.4 million) in quarterly net profit, a massive year-on-year drop due to a 8.1 billion peso payment to Mexico's tax authority in May.

($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

