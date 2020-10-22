Walmart de Mexico posts slight drop in profit, hit by higher costs

Updates with details from report

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Thursday said its third quarter net profit dropped slightly from the year-earlier period, hit by higher costs including millions of dollars in royalty payments in Central America.

Walmart de Mexico, or Walmex, WALMEX.MX brought in 165.4 billion pesos ($7.5 billion) in revenue, a 6.7% jump over the same quarter last year, fueled by sales in Mexico.

Revenue in Central America, which has traditionally been a weaker market, shrank 4%.

The retailer posted net profit of 9.2 billion pesos ($415 million), a drop of 0.85% from the year-earlier period.

The bottom line suffered from costs that rose 9.4% in the quarter. In Central America alone, costs made up nearly a fifth of total revenue, and included payment of 380 million pesos ($17.2 million) for royalties to parent company Walmart Inc.

($1 = 22.1050 pesos at end-September)

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

