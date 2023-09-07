News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

Walmart cuts starting pay for some new hires - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

September 07, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds details from WSJ report in paragraphs 2-4 and disclosure in last paragraph

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N is paying some new store workers less than it would have three months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to documents reviewed by the Journal, the retail bellwether changed its wage structure for hourly workers in mid-July.

The change in pay structure allows workers to move between work groups such as food, registers, stocking or digital fulfillment without pay impacts, the report added, citing the documents given to some store workers.

"This will allow for better staffing throughout the store," said one of the documents. Over 50,000 workers received raises because their pay was below the new minimums, the company said in the documents.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.