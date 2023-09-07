Walmart cuts starting pay for some new hires - WSJ

Adds details from WSJ report in paragraphs 2-4 and disclosure in last paragraph

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N is paying some new store workers less than it would have three months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to documents reviewed by the Journal, the retail bellwether changed its wage structure for hourly workers in mid-July.

The change in pay structure allows workers to move between work groups such as food, registers, stocking or digital fulfillment without pay impacts, the report added, citing the documents given to some store workers.

"This will allow for better staffing throughout the store," said one of the documents. Over 50,000 workers received raises because their pay was below the new minimums, the company said in the documents.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

