US Markets
WMT

Walmart cuts profit forecast, blames food and fuel inflation

Contributors
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Walmart Inc on Monday said it was cutting its forecast for full-year profit, due to pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam’s Club in the United States.

Adds details on comparable sales, food inflation

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N on Monday said it was cutting its forecast for full-year profit, due to higher sales of lower-margin food products and price cuts to sell inventory in the United States.

Shares of the nation's largest retailer were down 8% in trading after the bell.

Adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter will decline around 8% to 9% and full-year earnings will fall 11% to 13%. Excluding divestitures, full-year earnings per share are expected to drop 10% to 12%, the company said in a statement.

"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend ... we're now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half," Doug McMillon, Walmart's chief executive officer, said.

The spiking costs of food is affecting shoppers' ability to spend on general merchandise categories and requiring more price cuts to move through the inventory, particularly apparel, Walmart said.

The company, however, raised its forecast for Walmart U.S. comparable sales, owing to a double-digit inflation in food prices, which it said was higher than at the end of the last quarter.

It now expects comparable sales excluding fuel to rise about 6%, up from its prior guidance of 4% to 5% growth.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular