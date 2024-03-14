News & Insights

Walmart Commerce Technologies Launches Route Optimization

March 14, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Walmart said its AI-powered logistics technology - Route Optimization- is now available to all businesses as a Software as a Service solution through Walmart Commerce Technologies. Route Optimization provides businesses the use of AI-driven software to optimize driving routes, pack trailers efficiently and minimize miles traveled.

Anshu Bhardwaj, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Commerce Technologies, said: "By adopting our at-scale, AI-powered tech, businesses can eliminate the need and expense of developing their own technology, and instead focus on what they do best - serve their customers."

