Walmart Commands a 36.74X Forward P/E: Is the Stock Worth Buying?

Walmart Inc. WMT has consistently earned a premium valuation in the retail industry, reflecting investors' confidence in its ability to generate dependable earnings growth across economic cycles. The stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 36.74X, above the industry average of 33.47X, indicating that the market continues to place a higher value on Walmart's long-term growth prospects.



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The omnichannel retailer also trades at a significantly higher multiple than The Kroger Co. KR and Dollar General Corporation DG, which currently have forward P/E ratios of 10.54 and 15.83, respectively. Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST trades at an even higher multiple of 41.28.



As WMT expands its digital ecosystem and scales higher-margin businesses, investors expect those initiatives to support sustainable profit growth. At the same time, a premium multiple leaves limited room for operational disappointments, making continued execution increasingly important.

Walmart’s Growth Strategy Continues to Strengthen

Walmart is leveraging its enormous physical footprint to build an integrated omnichannel ecosystem that combines digital commerce, marketplace services, advertising, memberships and technology-driven operations.



Digital commerce continues to be one of Walmart's strongest growth engines. Global e-commerce sales increased 26% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by robust demand for pickup, delivery and marketplace services across its operating segments. The company's extensive store network allows it to fulfill online orders efficiently, enabling faster deliveries while keeping fulfillment costs under control. This combination of physical infrastructure and digital capabilities remains a significant competitive advantage.



At the same time, Walmart is steadily increasing the contribution of higher-margin businesses. Global advertising revenues advanced 37%, membership fee revenues grew 17.4%, and U.S. marketplace sales surged nearly 50% during the quarter. These businesses diversify Walmart's revenue base, generate recurring income streams and contribute more favorably to profitability than traditional merchandise sales.



Technology investments are further strengthening Walmart's competitive position. The company continues expanding automation throughout its supply chain while embedding Artificial Intelligence across customer-facing and operational processes. Its AI-powered shopping assistant, Sparky, is seeing growing customer adoption, and automation across fulfillment centers is helping improve inventory management, delivery speed and operating efficiency. These initiatives are designed to enhance productivity while supporting long-term margin expansion.



Walmart is also benefiting from continued market-share gains. The company continues attracting customers across various income levels by combining value pricing with greater convenience, broader assortment and faster fulfillment. This balanced growth strategy has helped reinforce investor confidence and supports the stock's premium valuation.

WMT Shares Continue to Outperform Retail Peers

Walmart's strong execution has translated into solid shareholder returns. Over the past year, shares have appreciated 18.3%, comfortably exceeding the broader industry's 15.6% growth as well as the Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector's 3.4% increase during the same period.



The stock has also delivered stronger performance than several major competitors. During the past year, Dollar General shares have gained 11%, while Kroger and Costco have declined 21.7% and 3.9%, respectively. The outperformance reflects the market's confidence in Walmart's ability to consistently execute across multiple growth initiatives.



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Walmart Faces Near-Term Challenges

Despite its favorable long-term outlook, Walmart continues to operate in a challenging environment. Cost pressures remain an area to watch. During the latest quarter, higher fuel expenses weighed on the company's distribution and fulfillment network, affecting operating income. Management indicated that if elevated fuel costs persist, retail price inflation could move higher over the coming quarters.



Meanwhile, Walmart continues investing heavily in pricing, automation, technology infrastructure and associate benefits. Although these investments should strengthen the business over the long run, they can pressure profitability in the near term. The company also continues operating in a highly competitive retail landscape, where maintaining price leadership while funding strategic initiatives requires disciplined execution.

Stable Earnings Estimates Reflect Confidence in WMT

Analysts have maintained a steady outlook for Walmart's earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal year’s earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $2.89 and $3.27, respectively, in the past 30 days. Although estimates have not moved higher, they continue to project healthy earnings growth of 9.5% for the current fiscal year and 13.3% for the next fiscal year.



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The stable consensus suggests analysts remain confident that Walmart can continue expanding earnings despite ongoing investments and a still-uncertain macroeconomic environment.

How Should Investors View WMT Stock Today?

Walmart has evolved into a technology-enabled retailer, with digital commerce, advertising, marketplace services, memberships, AI and automation supporting long-term growth. These initiatives continue to strengthen its competitive position and diversify its earnings base. However, the stock’s premium valuation suggests that investors have already priced in many of these strengths. While Walmart’s fundamentals remain solid, further upside will likely depend on consistent execution, sustained earnings growth and continued improvement in profitability.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.