Walmart, Comcast in talks to develop and distribute smart TVs - WSJ

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N and Comcast Corp CMCSA.O are in talks to develop and distribute smart TVs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the terms being discussed by the companies, Walmart would promote TV sets running Comcast software and get a share of recurring revenue from Comcast in return, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3jVRVcL)

Comcast, which is competing with Netflix and Apple Inc's Apple TV+ for a share in the crowded streaming landscape, would be able to promote its new streaming service Peacock in the smart TVs, the Journal added.

Earlier this year, Walmart said its video-on-demand service, Vudu, would be bought by Comcast-owned movie ticketing service Fandango Media.

Walmart and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

