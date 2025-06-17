Walmart Collaborates With Soda Health To Provide Personalized And Affordable Health Solutions

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Tuesday announced a partnership with Soda Health, a health technology company, to launch the Walmart Everyday Health Signals program to select Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members.

Under this collaboration, the members and other plan participants could easily access personalized insights and groceries that align with their wellness goals.

Pravene Nath, MD, Group Director, Consumer Health and Data Solutions at Walmart, commented, "Together, we're creating affordable, scalable solutions that address both individual health and broader community needs."

Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $94.08, down 0.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

